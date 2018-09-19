Champions League: Pressure on Real Madrid boss Lopetegui

football

Lopetegui took over following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, and accepts he has a tough act to follow

Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui is ready to embrace pressure head on trying to guide Real Madrid to a fourth successive Champions League success. Los Blancos open their title defence at home to Roma, last season's semi-finalists.

Lopetegui took over following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, and accepts he has a tough act to follow. "It makes me feel proud, responsible and very excited about a competition which I don't need to explain what it means to us," he said at a press conference.

"You can only take your hat off to the players and their coach (for winning three successive Champions League trophies). Now, I'm going in with the desire, enthusiasm and confidence that we will win. It's normal that there's pressure at Real Madrid."

