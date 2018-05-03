Champions League: Real Madrid never gives up, says Zinedine Zidane

Zidane hails Real Madrid's fighting spirit after they scrape their way into the Champions League final with 2-2 draw v Bayern in semi-final second leg



Zinedine Zidane said the Champions League is "in Real Madrid's DNA" after his side hung on to deny Bayern Munich and move into their fourth final in five years. Real earned the chance to win their third Champions League in a row after Karim Benzema's double strike and desperate last-minute defending gave them a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-3 victory over the two legs of the semi-final.

'Europe brings out our best'

Real have already seen bitter rivals Barcelona win the Spanish league this season, but Zidane said Europe's premier competition always brings the best out of his club, who have won it 12 times. "It's in the DNA of the club," Zidane said. "In football, you have to suffer. You cannot be in the final without suffering, it's even better and more beautiful when you win like that. Madrid never gives up. It is the same in adversity, we believe in what we do and we get things done by believing in ourselves and fighting," he added.



Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates his goal against Bayern Munich during the Champions League semi-final second leg in Madrid on Tuesday. The French forward registered a brace. Pic/AFP

Benzema had more than earned his chance to start the match after the French striker was only a substitute in the first leg in Munich. "He deserved to score, he has worked hard and he has never given anything less than his all. His game is always the same and he is always important for us. It was important for him that he scored tonight as well," the Frenchman said. Real, and Zidane, are now on the brink of a third consecutive Champions League triumph, and 13th overall in Europe's premier tournament.

Whether it be Liverpool or Roma they face in Kiev, Los Blancos will be strong favourites to lift the title. "We are only in the final. You can be happy, you have to be, it is not normal to be in the final for the third consecutive time. But now that we are, what we have to do is try to win. We will fight to defend our title," Zidane said.

Benzema justifies his slot

Benzema's two goals were also credit to Zidane, who had picked the striker despite a poor run of form that had included only one goal in 12 games. "He never gave up and I'm happy for him. I defended Karim as I defend all my players, I defend them until the end," Zidane said. Meanwhile, Bayern are left wondering after dominating large spells of the two legs but paying a heavy price for individual mistakes.

