Champions League: Robert Lewandowski scored record 4 goals in 15 mins in Bayern Munich win

Belgrade: Robert Lewandowski made Champions League history with four goals in 15 minutes as managerless Bayern Munich romped to a 6-0 win at Red Star Belgrade here on Tuesday. It was the fastest four-goal haul in the competition's history and makes Lewandowski the top scorer in Europe this season with 10 goals in five games.

"I must admit, I'm addicted to goals," Lewandowski, 31, wrote on Twitter. He also saw a first-half strike ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up. "The most important thing is that we played really well, defensively and on the attack," Lewandowski told Sky.

"It doesn't matter who plays, we follow the same plan. "I am just as happy when I don't score and we win," he added having failed to score in Saturday's 4-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf for the first time in Bayern's 12 league games this season. Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also got on the score-sheet in Belgrade, but the night belonged to Lewandowski. His spectacular goal burst in Belgrade was reminiscent of the five goals he scored in nine minutes in Bayern's 5-1 Bundesliga home win over Wolfsburg in September 2015.

The Poland striker now has 27 goals in 20 games for Bayern this season. Having routed Tottenham 7-2 in London in October, when Serge Gnabry scored four goals, this was another memorable night for Bayern. Bayern earned their fifth straight win in Europe, having already qualified for the last 16 in the previous round of matches. They are on course to become the first German club to win all six group stage games before they host Spurs at the Allianz Arena in a fortnight's time. Interim coach Hansi Flick has now won all four matches since Niko Kovac was sacked earlier this month—with 16 goals scored and none conceded, giving him the best managerial start in the club's history. Lewandowski has scored seven goals since Flick took over.

"It's all down to how incredibly professional he [Lewandowski] is and the way he trains," said Flick. "He is always doing extra sessions to improve. He's really on a run right now." Flick has been told he will stay in charge until at least the winter break, but will now be a top candidate to get the job permanently.

10

No. of goals scored by Lewandowski in five matches to emerge Champions League's top-scorer this season

63

Total number of goals scored by Lewandowski in 85 UEFA Champions League games so far

27

No. of goals scored by Lewandowski in 20 games for Bayern this season

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever