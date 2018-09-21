Champions League: VAR would have saved Cristiano Ronaldo, says Juventus boss

football

Livid Juventus boss Allegri calls for Video Assistant Referee after star striker Cristiano Ronaldo receives red card in 2-0 away win at Valencia

A tearful Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Juventus teammate Federico Bernardeschi after the star striker was shown the red card against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri led calls for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR)in the Champions League after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during the win at Valencia on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was sent off on his first Champions League appearance for the Italian giants as a couple of penalties from Miralem Pjanic gave Allegri's side a 2-0 victory. The Portuguese, the Champions League's all-time leading scorer with 120 goals, was dismissed after just 28 minutes following an off-the-ball incident. He appeared to put his hand on the head of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo, who fell to the ground. Referee Felix Brych gave Ronaldo a straight red card after discussing the incident with his assistant behind the goal.



Massimo Allegri

Ron may miss United tie

Ronaldo looked baffled and kept protesting his innocence, briefly laying on the ground to express his disbelief. He was clearly distraught as he left the pitch, still shaking his head.

It was his first red card in 154 Champions League games and means he may miss a return to Old Trafford when Juventus play his former club Manchester United next month — but given the seemingly soft nature of the offence, Juventus could also appeal against the decision On Ronaldo's dismissal, Allegri told reporters at the post-match press conference: "I can only say that VAR would've helped the referee in this decision.

'We risked losing'

"Going down to 10 men in the Champions League for an incident like that is disappointing. We risked losing tonight with this and we'll miss him for the next games too." Mario Mandzukic, Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi, who at least brought a decent save from Murara Neto, all spurned good chances to score before the drama with Ronaldo.

