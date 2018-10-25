Champions League: Win could be Real Madrid's turning point, says Lopetegui

football

Madrid ended their run of five games without a victory, and three without avoiding defeat, while they scored twice in a match for the first time in over a month

Real's Karim Benzema tries to beat Plzen 'keeper Ales Hruska

Julen Lopetegui grasped at the hope it could prove a turning point but Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League is unlikely to guarantee his survival. Madrid ended their run of five games without a victory, and three without avoiding defeat, while they scored twice in a match for the first time in over a month.

But away from streaks halted and a certain sense of pride restored, beating Plzen on Tuesday was never likely to save the coach, still less given the kind of win that came at the end of 12 nervy minutes, with Madrid hanging on for the whistle.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo had put them two up before the hour. "The important thing was to win this game, the players really needed it, and so did their coach. For me, it could be a turning point," said Lopetegui. At the very least, it appears Lopetegui will remain in charge till Sunday's Clasico.

