Champions League win equivalent to Barcelona's double, says Ramos

Barca have had a great year, they have won two titles; winning the cup has merit and the league even more, said Ramos



Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos believes winning the Champions League would top Barcelona's domestic double. Barca wrestled the La Liga title back from Real on Sunday having already lifted the Copa del Rey.

"Barca have had a great year, they have won two titles; winning the cup has merit and the league even more," said Ramos. "Winning the Champions League is equivalent to those two or even more. For me it would be two great seasons, theirs and ours," Ramos added.

