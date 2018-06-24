Champions Trophy: India stun Argentina 2-1 to record second consecutive win

India are now unbeaten in the tournament, having mauled arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 yesterday

Representational pic

India stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 to register their second consecutive victory in the final edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here today. India scored both their goals in the second quarter through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner, and Mandeep Singh (28th).

World number two Argentina's lone goal came from the sticks of dragflciker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute. India are now unbeaten in the tournament, having mauled arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 yesterday. India will take on world champions Australia in their next round robin match on June 27.

Also Read - Champions Trophy: India Crush Pakistan 4-0 In The First Match

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever