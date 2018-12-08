Champs SSRSVM register big win; to meet St Joseph's in final

other-sports

St Joseph's and Ryan International players fight it out during their semi-final match at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Defending champions Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir (Borivli) played like a well-oiled machine and smoothly got past Pawar Public School (Bhandup), winning by a 12-2 margin in a boys' U-16 semi-final match of the MSSA-organised inter-school handball championship at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Borivli schoolboys were well-organised in every department and displayed excellent teamwork to unsettle the opposition defence and they repeatedly hit the target to race away to victory.

SSRSVM skipper Vedant Kesarkar led by example by scoring three goals. He received support from Hate Dedhia and Gautam Wasnik, both scoring four and three goals respectively to knock the fight out of the Bhandup side. Aditya Ghaisas and Anjania netted a goal each to seal the win.

Pawar Public school managed to score two goals through Arnab Das and Kunal Dhaker. In the final, SSRSVM will clash against St Joseph's (Wadala), who prevailed over Ryan International (Chembur) by a close 11-9 margin in a tense and exciting contest.

St Joseph's captain Rahul Mandave top-scored with five goals while Aman Shaikh struck four and Rishi Mengade got two goals, while Ryan scored through Jasmeher Singh's four goals, Riddhiman Choudhary three and Rishabh Chopra two.

