Chance pe dance

'You can view seats in real-time'

Smart Q cafe pass

By Smart Q mobile app

For food courts and cafeterias



Keshav Meda, Co-founder and chief business officer

It is no secret that outdoor dining experiences will never be the same until we find a wonder vaccine to beat the galloping virus. To ensure that cafeterias and eateries are able to navigate the new rules, Smart Q, a mobile-based application that enables queueless ordering at food courts, has launched the SmartQ Café Pass. The product aims to eliminate the peak-time cafeteria crowd and enable contactless, cashless, and queueless pre-ordering of meals. "It is essentially a slot-based booking and allocation system that allows the user to book the desired slot and also pre-order the food," says Bengaluru-based Keshav Meda, co-founder and chief business officer. Users can view the seats both booked and available for each slot on a real-time basis. The app also facilitates the uniform distribution of the crowd across the meal breaks, thereby enabling physical distancing. The number of slots, duration of each slot, and the number of employees allowed can be set up by a self-service control dashboard for clients. Meda says the technology is suitable for any set-up where crowds need to be regulated, whether at malls, food parks or large retail chains. The technology is hardware agnostic and works on a range of platforms from Windows to Android. Goldman Sachs, Boeing, Compass Group, Airtel and Siemens have already signed up.

'UV-C rays can kill pathogens on any surface'



UV Chamber can be used to disinfect household items

Santising chamber

By IndiLites LED Lighting

For any product, surface



Fahad Khateeb, Director

We might wash our hands obsessively to keep the Coronavirus infection at bay, but what about the household items that could well be a source of infection? IndiLites LED Lighting has come out with a solution to disinfect everyday paraphernalia with their new UV chamber. The portable device uses ultraviolet C radiation of 254 nm(nanometres) wavelength to kill pathogens. "The rays are invisible to the human eye, but have the capacity to destroy bacteria on any surface," says director Fahad Khateeb. The lights have been traditionally used by the medical fraternity to sterilise equipment. The main challenge was to ensure the product is 100 per cent safe for use. "UV-A and UV-B lights have greater wavelengths and can cause acute skin damage, but that's not the case UV-C." Since they were already in the manufacturing of lighting products, it became relatively easy to create the chamber. They say jewellery retailers have come forward to buy the product to disinfect the trinkets they manufacture and those being brought to them by clients for sale, which jewellers say they are seeing an increase in given the cash crunch during

the pandemic.

'We want to expedite the process of buying and selling'



Kiran Vaka, Vikram Yedavelli, Krishna C Pavuluri, and Naveen Vedala, Founders

Mynyfy, online to offline marketplace app

By Mynyfy, a Hyderabad-based start up

For bottom-of-the-pyramid retailers

IF you're a buyer who likes to visit multiple stores to sniff out the best deal, varieties and offers, the Mynyfy app is for you. The eponymous Hyderabad-based startup founded by a group of techies is optimising the process of shopping by allowing the buyer to create an online order mentioning product details and location of preference. Sellers, who are registered on this platform, will get to see this order and accordingly quote their price and offers. Once finalised, the user can pick up the order from the store. "We want to make the process of buying quick and easy, which is especially useful right now because of the pandemic," says Kiran Vaka, who launched the app with Vikram Yedavelli, Krishna C Pavuluri, and Naveen Vedala. The app is aimed at helping retailers at the bottom of the pyramid. "It is difficult for them to join an ecommerce marketplace. Moreover, online orders also mean arranging for packaging, logistics, refund and cancellation, which is difficult for a small brick and mortar shop. Here, they only have to respond to the order created by the buyer with their best price, offers and alternatives, if any. This will help retailers with online visibility instantly." So far, 200 retailers have joined the pan-India platform, which is free of cost.

'The terminal can detect mask flouters'



The voice prompts are also triggered if the machine detects the temperature to be above normal levels

MinMoe face recognition terminal

By Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd

For offices, retail establishments, education centres,

healthcare facilities and warehouses

Ashish Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

At a time when contactless technology is the mantra, the MinMoe face recognition terminal by Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd., a Mumbai-based video security solution provider, is a worthy addition. These terminals are equipped with a visible light lens and an infrared lens. Access is granted only when both lenses detect the same person. "If the visitor is not wearing a face mask, the device will prompt a voice reminder after the face recognition process is carried out," says Ashish P Dhakan, MD and CEO. The voice prompts are also triggered if the machine detects the temperature to be above normal levels. Dhakan says the touch-free nature of the terminal makes access easier and safer, and suitable for long-term temperature screening with access control for any building with high footfall.

