Chandan Roy Sanyal and Sidharth Malhotra bond over Bhojpuri

bollywood

Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen portraying a North Indian character in the upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, along with Sidharth Malhotra

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen portraying a North Indian character in the upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, along with Sidharth Malhotra. The trailer of Prashant Singh's film, which released recently, provided a glimpse of the bond between them.

The actors spoke in Bhojpuri even when the cameras were off. Sanyal will also be seen singing in Bhojpuri. He says, "My character is a bit different from what I have done in the past. It was fun learning Bhojpuri. Sidharth is an amazing person to work with. We really had a great time shooting for the film."

Sanyal was earlier seen in Nandita Das' Manto (2018).

Also Read: 'Jabariya Shaadi' brings 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates