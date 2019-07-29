Chandan Roy Sanyal gets swimming lessons from Sidharth Malhotra

bollywood

"Sidharth was a total sport on sets. Once he caught me in the pool, just floating, and that was when he discovered I didn't know swimming," Chandan said

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says Sidharth Malhotra taught him swimming while they were shooting for Jabariya Jodi. "Sidharth was a total sport on sets. Once he caught me in the pool, just floating, and that was when he discovered I didn't know swimming," Chandan said. "He started teaching me swimming. We met every day after pack up at the hotel pool and had a great time. And now I can finally swim," he added.

In the film, Chandan will be seen as a friend to Sidharth's character. Jabariya Jodi, also starring Parineeti Chopra, promises to offer a funny, vibrant and engaging story while taking a stand on dowry and groom kidnapping. It is slated to release on August 2.

