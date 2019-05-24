Chandan Roy Sanyal learns to ride an auto rickshaw for Hawa Badle Hassu

web-series

Hawa Badle Hassu starts as a slice of life story and the genre bends itself into a full-throttle sci-fi space with a promise for more in season 2. Chandan Roy Sanyal plays a do-gooder rickshaw driver who has immense love for the environment

Hawa Badle Hassu, the environmental sci-fi web series featuring Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead and titular role, is majorly shot inside a rickshaw. Chandan had to learn how to ride a rickshaw in merely two hours to get into Hassu's role. The actor blocked time with a rickshaw driver and drove around Versova in the wee hours to get his act on the three-wheeler right.

Hassu is a do-gooder rickshaw driver who has immense love for the environment and wants to fight air pollution. He interacts with his passengers and educates them on air pollution while talking about day-to-day life and their problems. Hassu is an agent of change and in his own little way, he contributes by using CNG fuel and turning his own little haven - the rickshaw - into an eco-friendly zone.

Talking about his role, Chandan stated, "This was a sure shot challenging role. Not only did I have to learn to ride rickshaw within a couple of hours, but had to do most of my scenes while riding the rickshaw around as 70 per cent of the series is filmed inside the rickshaw. Imagine the challenge? Being confined to that tiny space and delivering all your dialogues, emotions and reactions."

Hawa Badle Hassu starts as a slice of life story and the genre bends itself into a full-throttle sci-fi space with a promise for more in season 2. The series is slated to be launched on Sony Liv soon.

Vikram Kochhar has also been roped in for the upcoming sci-fi web series. Vikram portrays a suit-clad businessman prowling around town. He is one of Hassu's (played by Chandan) passengers. "This is an original idea with no reference points and so topical and urgent, that you're surprised that very few are speaking or writing about it. Also, come to think of it, sci-fi in our country is absolutely under-explored even on 70 mm, let alone the digital medium," Protiqe Mojoomder, co-writer and producer of the series, said in a statement.

