Chandan Roy Sanyal: My character, Swapan, is a don, who suffers from paralysis

One can't deny that Chandan Roy Sanyal has a knack for choosing interesting characters. Months after he won appreciation for his environmentally conscious rickshaw driver act in the critically acclaimed series, Hawa Badle Hassu, the actor has another web show on the anvil. Sanyal will be seen in a negative avatar in the second season of the bilingual thriller, Kaali, which features Paoli Dam.



A source close to the development reveals, "Chandan's character is a new addition to the cast of the show that will be available in Hindi and Bengali. He plays a don who starts out in the underbelly of Shanghai and wants to reclaim his lost glory. The story will revolve around how Paoli Dam's world changes when her path crosses with the don. Chandan started shooting for the series in Kolkata last week."

The excitement of essaying a negative role aside, Sanyal says it was the duality of the character that made him greenlight the Zee5 offering that will drop online in December. "My character, Swapan, is a don, who suffers from paralysis, and runs his empire from a wheelchair. I am playing a don who is physically weak but his persona and courage are unmatched."

