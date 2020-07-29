Chandan Roy Sanyal: Need a sensitive director for film

Set to collaborate with Buddhadeb Dasgupta for the third time after Urojahaj and Tope, Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in the veteran director's next, which is currently being scripted.

"This film is about the castigation that a female journalist faces at her workplace. Only an empathetic and sensitive man like Dasgupta sir can understand the plight of working women. That is what makes the project compelling. I am excited and grateful to have such a celebrated director show confidence in my craft. His films have won recognition at international festivals, and it is an honour to collaborate with him for the third time," says Sanyal, who will play the parallel male lead in the venture.

The unit is yet to arrive at suitable dates to commence filming in the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. Sanyal, meanwhile, has started prepping for his role. He will also be seen in Woh Teen Din with Sanjay Mishra.

