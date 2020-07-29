Search

Chandan Roy Sanyal: Need a sensitive director for film

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 08:20 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Chandan Roy Sanyal on how Buddhadeb Dasgupta's empathetic perspective makes him best suited to helm film on a woman's plight at the workplace.

Chandan Roy Sanyal
Chandan Roy Sanyal

Set to collaborate with Buddhadeb Dasgupta for the third time after Urojahaj and Tope, Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in the veteran director's next, which is currently being scripted.

"This film is about the castigation that a female journalist faces at her workplace. Only an empathetic and sensitive man like Dasgupta sir can understand the plight of working women. That is what makes the project compelling. I am excited and grateful to have such a celebrated director show confidence in my craft. His films have won recognition at international festivals, and it is an honour to collaborate with him for the third time," says Sanyal, who will play the parallel male lead in the venture.

Dasg

The unit is yet to arrive at suitable dates to commence filming in the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. Sanyal, meanwhile, has started prepping for his role. He will also be seen in Woh Teen Din with Sanjay Mishra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK