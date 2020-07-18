Chandan Roy Sanyal resumes shooting with Sanjay Mishra for Woh Teen Din in Benaras

While Sanjay Gupta has delayed the shoot of Mumbai Saga and other filmmakers are still contemplating their next move, director Raj Ashoo has already set up camp in Benaras for his next. The filmmaker has taken his cast and crew to complete the shoot of the Chandan Roy Sanyal and Sanjay Mishra-starrer Woh Teen Din.



A still from Woh Teen Din

The slice-of-life film revolves around the hilarious interaction between a passenger and rickshaw puller played by Sanyal and Mishra, respectively. To ensure a smooth filming process, Sanyal flew to Benaras two days prior to the shoot and will be in the city for 10 days. The shoot is set up in Chunar, a small town in the district of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Stepping out after four months, Sanyal says he is tad paranoid, but excited to begin work. Sharing pictures of his experience in Benaras, he says, "Stepping out after four months, I feel like a beginner. I'm relieved that the makers are handling the safety of the cast and crew wonderfully. It is amazing to be working with Sanjay Mishra for a film that has such a unique story."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news