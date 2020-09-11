Chandan Roy Sanyal: Usually people ask me, 'What went wrong after Kaminey?'
Kaminey and Aashram fame Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about how the platform of OTT has helped him reshape his career and what he tells people who ask him about his graph post Kaminey.
Chandan Roy Sanyal is a fine actor who has delivered credible performances. The first film that comes to mind is Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, a crackling crime thriller that mixed its narrative with comical characters and scenarios. He was also seen in films like Faltu, Tell Me O Kkhuda, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Jabariya Jodi.
He was recently seen in Prakash Jha's web-series, Aashram. And in an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about his career, life post Kaminey, and how the OTT platform has given a boost to his career. He said, "My OTT experience started last year and has been quite gratifying. As a medium, I really enjoy doing films but I never got good opportunities to soar or showcase my acting abilities in films as I hardly had any scope in films."
He added, "Often, I had few scenes and few minutes on screen. I was jostling for space to perform. Usually, people ask me 'What went wrong after Kaminey?' I reply, nothing went wrong. I was doing the best I could in the small roles I got. But, OTT has changed things for me."
Talking about how the OTT platform has helped him as an actor, he said, "Films came and went, I survived and that too despite all odds. Now, my characters are spread out over nine hours in a web series and I have the space to create my own graph, add nuances to the character, which was missing for me in films. OTT has given a boost to my career."
