Chandan Roy Sanyal: Usually people ask me, 'What went wrong after Kaminey?'

Chandan Roy Sanyal is a fine actor who has delivered credible performances. The first film that comes to mind is Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, a crackling crime thriller that mixed its narrative with comical characters and scenarios. He was also seen in films like Faltu, Tell Me O Kkhuda, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Jabariya Jodi.

He was recently seen in Prakash Jha's web-series, Aashram. And in an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about his career, life post Kaminey, and how the OTT platform has given a boost to his career. He said, "My OTT experience started last year and has been quite gratifying. As a medium, I really enjoy doing films but I never got good opportunities to soar or showcase my acting abilities in films as I hardly had any scope in films."

He added, "Often, I had few scenes and few minutes on screen. I was jostling for space to perform. Usually, people ask me 'What went wrong after Kaminey?' I reply, nothing went wrong. I was doing the best I could in the small roles I got. But, OTT has changed things for me."

Talking about how the OTT platform has helped him as an actor, he said, "Films came and went, I survived and that too despite all odds. Now, my characters are spread out over nine hours in a web series and I have the space to create my own graph, add nuances to the character, which was missing for me in films. OTT has given a boost to my career."

