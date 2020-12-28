Chandana Dixit: Glad that my voice was retained in Coolie No 1

Agitation against the rehashing of '90s ditties may not have stopped label owners from capitalising on the trend, but the effort hasn't been entirely futile. If Tanishk Bagchi's version of Husn hai suhana is testimony, attention is, at the very least, being paid to acknowledge artistes who were associated with the original track. For the remixed version of the Coolie No 1 song, the makers roped in original singer Chandana Dixit, who last lent her voice to a Bollywood track 17 years ago.

"The makers did not want to alter the original vocals. While the male vocals [of Abhijeet Bhattacharya] could be salvaged, a portion of the section that I had rendered was [hampered]. So, I had to record the mukhda again," says Dixit, evidently delighted that her work was retain-ed in the new version, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Retaining the original vocals, she says, is a gesture that artistes of her like appreciate. "[A song like this one is] precious for a singer. When our voice is retained, it is nice, because we have a bond with the song; we have seen it being created from scratch. Unfortunately, this did not happen when Sheher ki ladki was recreated. That was also my song, but the rights were owned by a label, and it was hence their property. The owner naturally wanted his daughter to sing it. It was unfortun-ate, and I felt sad, but such is life."

In 2002, Dixit, who has worked with composers like Anand-Milind and Anu Malik, and rendered songs like Chumma chumma and Tujhe khaas fursat, moved to the US after getting married. This rehashed version is the first Bollywood track rendered by her ever since. In the states, Dixit has been conducting music classes. "I have been training students for 18 years. I was interested in classical singing, and followed my passion."

