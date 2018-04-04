Chandigarh Congress councillor sentenced to jail for cheating

Senior Congress leader and Chandigarh councillor Devinder Singh Babla was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment in a case of cheating



Representational Picture

Senior Congress leader and Chandigarh councillor Devinder Singh Babla was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment in a case of cheating. Babla, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was convicted in the cheating case by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta on March 27.

He was held guilty in a cheating case pertaining to allotment of platforms in the Sector 26 grain market here in August 2009. Babla, who was the Market Committee chief at that time, was held guilty under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code. It was alleged that out of the 59 licences for platforms, 10 ineligible persons were also allotted these.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever