Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana wrap up the shoot in 48 days

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in 48 days. The film, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, was shot in Chandigarh. "It was not easy, but together we made it happen," said producer Pragya Kapoor.

Apart from this project, Vaani Kapoor has a few more big films coming up. She has just wrapped up Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and will also be seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. Her last film War, along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which emerged as a blockbuster last year.

Ayushmann Khurrana is elated to return home. "I will be able to finally spend time with my family & hug them. I haven't been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurrana's and I'm looking forward to bringing in the new year with them," shared the actor earlier.

The Article 15 actor further added, "We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year's eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my covid tests, get the reports and go home."

"I have been able to catch up with my full family, my friends from school and college as well as some of my teachers, so I'm going to deeply cherish the time I have spent in my hometown," updated Ayushmann Khurrana by sharing her holiday plans with the entire family and friends.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, along with Amitabh Bachchan.

