Chandigarh's Hina Jaiswal becomes first Indian Woman Flight Engineer

Published: Feb 15, 2019, 13:31 IST | ANI

Hina would be posted to operational helicopter units of the IAF. In the unit, she would be routinely called to operate in demanding and stressful conditions, right from the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier to the seas of the Andamans

Pic Courtesy/ ANI

Bengaluru: Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal from Chandigarh scripted history by becoming the first Indian Woman Flight Engineer to be inducted by the Indian Air Force. A Flight Engineer monitors and operates its complex aircraft systems requiring a specialized skill set.

As a Flight Engineer, Hina would be posted to operational helicopter units of the IAF. In the unit, she would be routinely called to operate in demanding and stressful conditions, right from the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier to the seas of the Andamans. Hina, who completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree from Punjab University, spoke to ANI about her dream come trueÂ moment. She further said that since childhood, she endeavoured to wear the soldier’s uniform and take on the skies as an aviator. On January 5, Hina was commissioned in the engineering branch of the IAF, where she served as the Chief of firing team and battery commander in a frontline Surface to Air Missile squadron. During her course of Flight Engineer, which lasted for six months, wherein she was trained shoulder to shoulder with her male counterparts vigorously and displayed her unflinching commitment, dedication, and perseverance. In 2018, the Flight Engineer branch which was exclusively the domain of male air warriors was opened for women officers.

