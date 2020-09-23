Chandni Bhagat, a.k.a Mom in the bay: Your Go-To Mompreneur for All Things Parenting

Chandni Bhagat, a Child Psychologist, Mompreneur and one of the TOP mom bloggers in the country goes by @mominthebay on Instagram and is followed by many young mothers. With a following of over 60k mothers, her blog pertains to childcare, fitness, health and living well! She's a fantastic mom to two beautiful boys Rajveer and Aryaveer and lives in Bombay currently.

Mom in the Bay, Chandni Bhagat

Her husband Chintan is a trader and together they have built quite a few successful businesses. Chandni is also a life coach, and coaches teenagers and adults across the country during COVID. She conducts sessions and seminars for those who want to brighten their lives and build a successful future. Her blog covers relevant and informative topics like sleep training, food habits, essential products to buy, etc. and she collaborates with top brands in the country to create useful content. We love her page for the insights she provides as a child psychologist which is helping so many moms with parenting. She talks about luxury travel as easily as she talks about intermittent fasting and then switches to homeschooling just as easily. Her page is honest, refreshing and so inspiring for young women and mothers who get lost in the big world of parenting, so check out her blog Mominthebay, if you’re confused about which stroller to buy, which breast pump, or even how to deal with postpartum depression.

