Chandrababu Naidu allege KCR used filthy language against him

Chief Minister Naidu also released 8th white paper (in a series of 10 white papers the government planned to release)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao of using 'filthy language' against him and ignored all decorum while criticising him.

"Politicians should maintain dignity and decorum in their words too. The language KCR used was filthy. Civic society won¿t accept it. This is not a good way. Everybody has a mouth. Everybody can speak. Persons in power should be much more dignified," said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

On Saturday Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a scathing attack on his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu stating that the later would definitely receive a return gift from him in the form of defeat in the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference, Rao, who is commonly known as KCR, said, "Chandrababu Naidu is one of the dirtiest politicians in the country. He is not a leader but a manager of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)."

"He grabbed the TDP from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Naidu has copied Telangana schemes. He can't even speak proper English and Hindi and how can he enter into national politics. He has done nothing for the IT development in Hyderabad," KCR alleged.

"KCR calling me a worst politician and idiot is not correct. He was calling the Prime Minister of the nation and chief minister of neighbouring state without any respect. Why he has to abuse without any limits?" asked Naidu.

"I never spoke so. I always tried to create awareness among the public but never stooped so low to such levels. I never lost dignity in my entire political career. At the same time, I did not compromise on any matter," he said.

"Where from KCR came? Is it not the TDP that gave you political life? Did you not work as a minister in my Cabinet? After launching the Telangana movement, did you not join hands with the Congress and contest elections? In 2009, did you not ally with the TDP despite my opposing you? Then you pleaded for the alliance," said Naidu.

Chief Minister Naidu also released 8th white paper (in a series of 10 white papers the government planned to release). The paper focused on the basic infrastructure in rural and urban areas of the state.

"In the past 4.5 years, Rs 55,000 crore is spent in rural areas and more than Rs 70,000 crore was spent in urban areas. In total, we spent Rs 127,705 crore. In Panchayati Raj, we spent Rs 35,000 crore and will be spending Rs 20,000 crore," he said.

"NREGA funds were not properly utilised earlier. But after we came to power, we used Rs 26,000 crore from 2014 to date," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu.

