Chandrababu Naidu asks Telugu Desam Party ministers to resign from Modi cabinet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed two Telugu Desam Party ministers to resign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet amid the growing strain in ties between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party over alleged neglect of the state in the Union Budget.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y. S. Chowdary are the two ministers who have been asked to resign from their respective offices. "This is our right. The Centre is not fulfilling the promises it made," said Naidu, who has been urging the Centre to give 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu's reaction came after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said no to chief minister's demand earlier in the day. The chief minister said they have shown patience for the last four years, during which he tried to convince the Centre by all means. "As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he added. Naidu also clarified that he has just asked the ministers to resign, while a decision on breaking the alliance has not been taken yet.

