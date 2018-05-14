Chandrababu Naidu bats for betterment of Muslims in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu, who laid the foundation stone for the Haj House in Vidyadharapuram, Vijayawada, said, 'We have promoted Urdu, built thousands of masjids across the state



N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, said that TDP is the only party that has constructed Haj houses in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Kadapa.

Naidu, who laid the foundation stone for the Haj House in Vidyadharapuram, Vijayawada, said, 'We have promoted Urdu, built thousands of masjids across the state. This year almost 2500 people went for Haj from Andhra. Ours is the only government in India giving Rs 5000 for maulvis and Rs 3000 to moujums. Last year we paid 32 crores and we will increase that amount if necessary.'

The Haj House will feature 120 rooms, 30 service apartments and 20 dormitories so that as many as 1200 Haj pilgrims can be accommodated simultaneously. Apart from the Haj House, Masjid, Shadi Khana and Eidgah will be built in this complex with an estimated expenditure of Rs 80 crores. Another Haj House is under construction at Kadapa at an expense of Rs 12 crores.

The Muslim community of the state also extended its support to the Chief Minister's fight against the Central Government with the name "Dharma Porata Deeksha" for achieving the special status and the implementation of other assurances promised to Andhra during the bifurcation of the state. 'In olden days, Muslims from Andhra had to go to Mumbai for Haj registrations. When I was the Chief Minister in united Andhra, I built Haj House in Hyderabad. Now we are constructing two Haj houses in Andhra. Kadapa Haj House construction already started. Now we will build Haj House in the capital region,' the Chief Minister said.

'This Haj House can accommodate a large number of Muslims. This will be equipped with ultra modern amenities. We will not hesitate for money and besides the Haj House we will build a masjid, shadi khana and eidgah in almost four acres of land,' he added. Recounting other achievements by his party in the state, he said, 'Our government is also giving Ramjan Tofa. For poor Muslims, we introduced Dulhan program, for the marriage of Muslim girls. It costs almost 100 crores per annum. We are also spending Rs 20 crores for Urdu Academy. I set up an Urdu university in Hyderabad. After bifurcation, we will now construct another Urdu university in Kurnool.'

'The central government did grave injustice to Andhra. Despite all odds, we are protecting you. But the Centre is troubling us a lot. I joined the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) only for the sake of the state's interests. Even after four years, nothing is achieved. For the same I came out of NDA and started a fight against the centre,' Naidu added.

He concluded his speech by saying, 'I will give you comfortable governance, and fight relentlessly against the Centre for our state's interests. In the next elections, we have to win all 25 MP seats. Then we can decide the future Prime Minister. The TDP's need for the state is a historic one. I will stand by you. We will protect communal harmony. You also stand by TDP and give your mandate in our favour.'

