Chandrababu Naidu: BJP won't come to power in 2019

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the Congress too won't be able to form the next government on its own



Chandrababu Naidu. Pic/PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "campaign PM, who has failed to deliver on promises" and the BJP would "definitely" not remain in power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Naidu said the Congress too won't be able to form the next government on its own and stressed that regional parties have "able and capable leaders" who will play important roles. His remarks came a few days after he shared stage with the leaders of several regional parties.

1996

Year TDP was a key player in the formation of the United Front government

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever