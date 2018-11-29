Chandrababu Naidu: Centre should first act against Amit Shah

national

He was reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao's petition to the Ethics Committee of the Rajya Sabha, seeking disqualification of Telugu Desam Party MPs C.M. Ramesh and Y.S. Chowdary.

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the Central government should first take action against BJP chief Amit Shah for financial irregularities.

"Is Amit Shah superior? Are there no allegations of financial irregularities against him? What Modi is doing?," Naidu asked referring to the allegations against Amit Shah's son.

"Narasimha Rao should first go to Modi and ask him to take action against Amit Shah, then only they will have moral right to talk about others," the TDP chief said.

Naidu said the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate raids on his party MPs were part of the conspiracy to target them. "For a cause, you have to take some suffering also. We are fighting for right cause. They are harassing us," he said.

The TDP leader said they would continue their fight despite this harassment. When asked if he anticipates raids against him and his family members, Naidu said they were not afraid of anybody as they had done nothing wrong.

