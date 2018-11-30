Chandrababu Naidu has never won election on his own: Bandaru Dattatreya

national

Chandrababu Naidu

Launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president has never won a single election on his own

Dattatreya added that the TDP supremo cannot contest any election without an alliance.

Recalling the previous elections which Naidu contested, Dattatreya accused him of backstabbing NT Rama Rao to come to power.

"Later he won elections in alliance with the Vajpayee-led BJP. In 2014, he needed Narendra Modi's support for winning," he added.

Sharpening his offensive against the TDP president, Dattatreya said that Naidu indulged in malpractices while making land allocations.

"They grabbed the land of the poor at nominal rates and sold to IT companies at higher prices," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's repeated attacks over the Rafale row, the BJP leader dismissed the Congress president¿s allegation as "utter lie".

The assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 11.

