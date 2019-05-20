Chandrababu Naidu holds 2nd round of talks with Sonia, Pawar to unite opposition

national

N Chandrababu Naidu with NCP president Sharad Pawar. Pic/PTI

Continuing his efforts to unite Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders.

He had on Saturday also held talks with several opposition leaders, including Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital and with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

The TDP chief's efforts are being seen as part of the opposition strategy to bring all the non-NDA parties together and form an alliance to keep the BJP out of power. Naidu's meeting with Sonia assumes significance as the latter held an internal meeting with top Congress leaders Saturday evening to assess the party's process and strategy to stake claim for government formation in case of a hung verdict on May 23.

