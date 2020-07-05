Chandrababu Naidu: It's Centre's responsibility to save Amaravati

The protest in Amaravati over YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's move to create three state capitals in Andhra Pradesh entered the 200th day on Saturday with former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu stating that the Centre has the responsibility to save Amaravati.

Addressing a protest organised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to mark the occasion, Naidu called up on people to continue 'Save Amaravati, save Andhra Pradesh' movement.

Paying tributes to 64 farmers who died during the Amaravati movement, the TDP chief alleged that the Jaganmohan Reddy government hatched many conspiracies to kill Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati, which would have brought investment to the state and jobs to its people.

"Was it our mistake to build a state capital which the whole world should admire," asked Naidu who wanted to build Amaravati as a world-class city. Amaravati was planned to be developed on the banks of Krishna river at a cost of more than R1 lakh crore. The farmers had given 33,000 acres of land for the development of the capital.

