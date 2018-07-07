Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore to attend World Cities Summit

Naidu will attend several bilateral meetings and hold discussions to develop Amravati as a world-class capital during his visit from July 8 - 10

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday left for Singapore on a three-day visit to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS).

Naidu will attend several bilateral meetings and hold discussions to develop Amravati as a world-class capital during his visit from July 8 - 10.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a special pavilion in the summit to showcase Amravati.

The Chief Minister will address a meeting on July 8 on the theme 'Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Embracing the future through Innovation and Collaboration'.

On the following day, the Chief Minister will participate in the opening plenary session along with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Later, Naidu will participate in a panel discussion along with World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, UAE Environment Minister Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Jacobs Chairman and CEO Steven Demetriou, Dassault Systemes vice-chairman Bernard Charles, on the topic 'Urbanisation - water, environment and transport management'.

Later, the chief minister will deliver a keynote address at the Lee Kuan Yew Institute on 'Potential investment opportunities and dynamic economic development for the state of Andhra Pradesh'.

Naidu, during his three-day visit, will meet representatives of several companies to attract investments in the state.

Mayors of over 120 cities across the world are expected to participate in the summit aimed at developing smart cities.

