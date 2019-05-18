Chandrababu Naidu meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

national

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Friday, two days ahead of the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders reportedly discussed the latest political developments in view of the Lok Sabha elections during the meeting that was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, Naidu had Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora regarding re-polling in five polling stations under Chittoor parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh on May 19.

After his meeting with Arora, the TDP chief termed EC a 'biased body' which gave "controversial and pro-government decisions".

"EC's decisions are pro-establishment, pro-government. And also if you see for the last many days they are supporting the government," Naidu told reporters here.

He had "strongly opposed" the EC's decision to hold repolling at five booths and termed it a "partial one-sided and undemocratic" decision.

On Wednesday, the poll body had declared the polls held on April 11 in these five stations 'void' and ordered that re-polling be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on May 19 as part of the seventh and final phase of polling. Results of the seven-phase electoral exercise will be out on May 23.

