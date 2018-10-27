Chandrababu Naidu: Opposition parties should join hands to defeat BJP

national

Naidu noted that coalition governments "have done well" and their "policies are very clear."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that opposition parties have political and ideological compulsions but they have to move forward on the basis of "what is right" to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu, who addressed a press conference, attacked the Narendra Modi government saying people were feeling betrayed and opposition parties should find ways to come together in the overall interest of the country.

Earlier in the day Naidu met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Loktrantrik Janata Dal Sharad Yadav as part of his efforts to forge larger front against the BJP government for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He said India had "Hindu growth rate" during a long period of Congress dominance and economic reforms were initiated by the Narasimha Rao government, which did not have a full majority on its own.

Going into the coalition governments formed at the Centre including the National Front and United Front governments, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run a full majority government but "it is very bad for the nation."

Asked about his meeting with BSP chief Mayawati, Naidu said he could not reveal the details.

"What is right, (on that basis) we have to move forward. There are political compulsions, there are ideological compulsions...and overall interest of the nation -- how to join together," he said.

Naidu, whose party quit the Modi government and the ruling National Democratic Alliance earlier this year, talked about the possibility of post-poll tie-ups.

"After elections, some big people may come. (At present) there is pressure from central government. It is a continuous process,"he said.

Asked about his stance on Congress, Naidu said the two parties are part of an alliance against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Telangana.

He said Congress had divided the state but it had promised special status which the BJP-led government did not implement.

Naidu accused Modi government of failing to fulfill its promises and said measures such has demonetisation had caused suffering to people.

He said while fraudesters had left the country, the banks were facing mounting non-performing assets.

The TDP leader said the rupee had considerably depreciated and petroleum prices had touched record levels.

Naidu said opposition leaders were being victimised and targeted by the Modi government.

