Chandrababu Naidu: PM Modi is chowkidar for corrupts like Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'chowkidar' of corrupt people like Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "Modi is chowkidar for corrupt people like Jagan. PM Modi-K Chandrashekhar Rao want to defeat TDP in the upcoming elections, but we will not let that happen. Let us work hard for TDP's victory as that is in the interest of the state and its people."

Naidu also drew a comparison between YSRCP, TRS, BJP with the functioning of a fan. He said, "YSRCP is the fan, TRS is the switch and BJP in Delhi is the power. Do the people of Andhra Pradesh need such a fan (Government)?"

The chief minister also hit out at YSRCP for using their leader YS Vivekananda Reddy's death for political reasons. Vivekananda had passed away on Friday morning.

Naidu said, "YSRCP initially tried to cover up the murder, once that got revealed they tried to put blame on TDP. Jagan is trying to save the criminals involved in his uncle's murder, instead of demanding stern action against them. He is demanding CBI enquiry in the matter as he is aware that there is Modi in the centre. I want to assure that the culprits will be punished."

Jagan had demanded CBI probe in the matter on Friday.

Naidu also had visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple with his family earlier today.

