Chandrababu Naidu remains ambivalent on future political equations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Central government and sought support of all opposition parties for granting 'special status' to the state but remained ambivalent on his future course of politics.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said he was in the national capital for the demand of 'special status' to the southern state and there was not any "political agenda" in meeting leaders from opposition parties.

"We are seeking support, cooperation, well-wishes from all opposition parties...I came here not to discuss politics. Today my concern is to give justice to Andhra Pradesh," he said when asked about his possible political course in run up to 2019 elections. However, he said his Telugu Desam Party had played crucial role in bringing right and left to form the V.P Singh-led National Front government in 1989.

Naidu, who has met his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, his Delhi counterpart Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal among others in past few days, said the BJP government had betrayed people of the state by failing to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said he wanted to bring the injustice being done by the BJP to the fore by bringing no-confidence motion in Parliament. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu took a dig at the issues of cooperative federalism and Team India.

"What was committed and what they (BJP) have done? We are talking about cooperative federalism and Team India. We are talking about implementation of the Reorganisation Act implementation. But they are attacking the state. Is it right?" he said.

