Chandrababu Naidu says, Karnataka polls, a case study for BJP's collusion politics

Naidu urged his supporters to shun the BJP in Karnataka by not voting for them in the upcoming elections

Chandrababu Naidu

During a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) committee meeting held on Wednesday, party's National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, "Karnataka election is a case study for Bharatiya Janata Party's collusion politics."

"In Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is getting relief from the Enforcement Directorate attachments. In Karnataka, Gali Janardhan Reddy is getting relief in mining cases. It is hilarious that CBI is writing letters saying we don't have details on from where and how much iron ore was illegally exported. Is this BJP's fight against corruption?" asked Naidu.

Naidu urged his supporters to shun the BJP in Karnataka by not voting for them in the upcoming elections.

"I am appealing to all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat BJP that indulges in collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka. YSR Congress, instead of demanding Special Category Status (SCS) from BJP, is attacking the TDP, which is fighting for the same cause on behalf of five crore people of the state that shows their secret agenda," Naidu noted.

Owing to the grand success of the recently-concluded public meeting in Tirupati, Naidu said, "The TDP has decided to hold 12 such public meetings in all districts to expose the betrayal and conspiracy politics of BJP. While the next meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam, the final grand public meeting will be held in Amaravati."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also warned the party leaders that he was not ready to take up the mistakes committed by them.

"I won't take up responsibility for your misdeeds. Our every action will have reaction from general public. So, there should be no single mistake committed. No single person ineligible should get benefitted out of the govt schemes. Our deeds should be taken into public much effectively," Naidu stated.

"I have the satisfaction that I did a lot of work which I did not do in past 40 years. Though there are no adequate funds; we are fastening Polavaram project, constructing the capital city with farmers' cooperation. We are effectively and efficiently using the funds by deciding priorities. We brought convergence, and accountability," Naidu asserted.

Further, the Chief Minister reviewed the cycle rallies that were recently held by the party.

Party leaders informed that cycle rallies were held in 4852 villages in 512 mandals, party flags were hoisted in 3635 villages, and 4090 mini-meetings were held.

However, Naidu asked the party leader to submit a consolidated report.

TDP state President Kimidi Kala Venkatrao; ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, P Narayana, Kinjerapu Acchen Naidu, N Anand Babu, KS Jawahar, P Pullarao; party general secretaries, Telangana TDP president L Ramana and others were also present in the meeting.

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu Eyes Promoting Inter-Caste Marriages

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates