Chandrababu Naidu slams Centre calls TDP MPs' detention height of Centre's "oppressive attitude"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the detention of ruling TDP MPs in New Delhi by police claiming it as 'atrocious' and 'an inhuman". The leader slammed the centre saying "height of the Centre's oppressive attitude."

It was 'atrocious' to behave in "an inhuman" manner against the MPs who tried to stage a peaceful protest (outside the Prime Minister's residence), he said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Naidu spoke over the phone with some of the MPs who have been hospitalized following their 'arrest' and enquired about their health.

"They (Delhi police) behaved in an inhuman fashion, without even caring about the MPs' age. This was the height of the Centre's oppressive attitude. The Centre's stance is totally undemocratic," the Chief Minister said.

The TDP MPs were detained when they attempted to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan

Marg here demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

