Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh put under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was put under house arrest on Wednesday morning after he was set to take out the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally along with his party workers. The rally was planned following the political violence allegations made by YSRCP against the party.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister sat on a hunger strike to protest against the said move following the house arrest. Naidu started his fast at around 8 am and will continue till 8 pm. His son Nara Lokesh was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.

Meanwhile, the police stopped the party leaders and workers who were on their way to the TDP leader’s residence and took them into preventive custody. Further, section 144 was imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala in Andhra Pradesh.

The police have put several leaders belonging to the TDP under house arrest following of party's call for the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. They reportedly denied receiving any permission to take out the rally.

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh, son of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, argues with police. He was later put under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/Slv3LPeBRD — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Meanwhile, TDP has accused the ruling party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. According to reports, YSRCP cadres have allegedly killed as many as eight of its party workers apart attacked many more.

