Chandrababu Naidu to launch Hero Motors plant project on March 23

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday will launch a Hero Motors plant project in Chittoor district, giving a major boost to employment in AP. According to District Collector P.S. Pradyumna, the chief minister after participating in the ground breaking ceremony at Madannapalem village where the project will be coming up, will also address a meeting at the village. The collector said about 15,000 people would get employment with the project, which he said would go a long way in making Rayalaseema as automobile hub with Apollo Tyres also setting up their unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Pradyumna said the major automobile industry will be coming up in an area of 636 acres in Madannapalem village. Hero motors will be established for production of 5 lakh motor cycles by 2019 December. Hero motors production will be doubled after the completion of the second unit in 2020. Production of motor vehicles will be further up to 18 lakh motor cycles by the year 2025. The total investment by the Hero motors company will be Rs 3,200 crore for the motor cycle manufacturing unit in AP.

