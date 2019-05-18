Chandrababu Naidu to meet Rahul in Delhi, Akhilesh, Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday

national

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha election reaches its last leg, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday here, and will fly to Lucknow later in the day to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is also likely to meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI secretary general Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav.

On Friday, Naidu met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora regarding re-elections at five polling stations that fall under Chittoor parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh on May 19.

Accusing the Election Commission of being a "biased body" that takes "pro-government decisions," Naidu, while speaking to reporters here, had said, "It is unfortunate that we are fighting against the EC. In Andhra Pradesh, they ordered re-polling in five polling stations."

"I do not want re-polling. I want the EC to be transparent. The way the EC is working, I am questioning that as a senior politician of the country. I have never seen such an attitude of the EC in the last 25 years of my political career," he said.

Naidu had also written a letter to the poll body, saying, "The EC has already conducted re-polling in five other polling stations in three districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 6, based on certain complaints. If there were any issues in the polling stations in Chandragiri assembly constituency, why didn't the Commission enquire into the same and conduct the re-polling on May 6?"

He even criticised the EC for taking cognisance of the complaints filed by the YSRCP and ordering re-polling. "We have seen polling being conducted in different phases, but have never come across re-polling also being held in phases," he said.

Hours after his meeting with Arora, Naidu visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

The TDP chief also met CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury. Seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 11, will conclude on May 19. The 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats at stake in Andhra Pradesh went for polls simultaneously on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

