Chandrababu Naidu: Voting for YSRCP is like writing one's own death warrant

national

Naidu further claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is "creating hurdles in the development of Andhra Pradesh"

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged people to not vote for the YSR Congress Party in the impending elections, stating that backing them would be like "writing your own death warrant."



Addressing an election campaign in here Narsipatnam, Naidu said, "Voting for TDP will be the victory of people, but voting for YSRCP is like writing your own death warrant. These (Lok Sabha) elections decide the future of the state. People should vote for TDP for better future and better development of the state."



Naidu further accused YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of "looting" lakh and crores of money by misusing his father, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy's power when the latter was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.



"Jagan's paternal uncle was killed in his own house, but they tried to make people believe that it was due to a heart attack. They tampered evidence, altered scene of offence," Naidu said.



"I am like an elder son in every family. I gave financial support to 98 lakh DWCRA sisters under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme. I provided welfare pensions of Rs 2000 to senior citizens. We will bring water from the Godavari river to Visakhapatnam. Uttara Andhra Sujala Sravanti project will be finished in a year," he added.



Naidu further claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is "creating hurdles in the development of Andhra Pradesh."



"Jagan bowed down in front of him (KCR)... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding Jagan. We won't surrender in front of Modi," Naidu said.



"NDA government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not fulfilling bifurcation promises. It has even taken back the funds meant for backward districts development. Not even one of the 18 assurances of bifurcation act is fulfilled. While we are fighting for that, the Centre is filing cases against us," he added.



The Lok Sabha election will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates