Chandrachur Singh on doing less films: Everyone makes mistake, I don't deny making a few

Chandrachur Singh, who has acted in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Maachis, Daag: The Fire, Dil Kya Kare, and Josh, was away from the limelight for a while. He did act in films like Chaar Din Ki Chandni and Zila Ghaziabad over the years. The actor made a comeback with Ram Madhvani's web-series, Aarya also starring Sushmita Sen.

In a recent interview, the actor explained why he wasn't much active on the acting front. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I always preferred taking work on merit. But then, I agree it might have led to me doing lesser work. Everyone makes mistakes. I don't deny making a few. Par achhe kaam bhi to asaani se nahi milta. But now I know. This time around, I'm here to stay. There's only joy in approaching good people who've done brilliant work. I might not be ambitious but I'm greedy for good work."

Singh added, "Every time I stepped out, people recognised me, took photos and asked when my next film was coming. I realised we actors have a certain sense of obligation towards our fans. So, I've been raring to comeback with right stuff, and this web series happened. I felt it to be right time to foray into the web space."

The actor also spoke on how he felt after turning down the role of Aman Mehra in Kuch Kuch Hota hai (1998), which was later played by Salman Khan. “I've been conservative at times. The film turned out to be a hit and I'm happy for Karan (Johar; filmmaker) and everyone else,” he adds.

Recently, in an exclusive interview to mid-day, Singh had spoken about the struggles in his career. Singh said, "Back in the late 80s and early 90s, there were quite a few films I was supposed to do that didn't happen. There was heartache, there was struggle, that's a part of life. I got a break from Mrs. Jaya Bachchan who gave me a break in Tere Mere Sapne for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's corporation. And then I got Gulzar Saab's Maachis within a month and a half."

"I went through a phase of disillusionment, but a sense of surrender came along soon after. When you're inducted into the industry with a film like Maachis, your expectations are higher. But I could showcase my abilities based only on the offers that came my way. I am happy with the little work I have done. I didn't want to sell myself short. I had faith that one day, the tide will turn. Today, the OTT boom has put the focus on stories," he continued.

The actor is currently enjoying rave reviews of his web series Aarya. He played the role of Sushmita's husband in the digital show. Directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, Aarya is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza. It narrates a story of how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about how the protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

