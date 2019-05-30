Chandrakant Kavlekar takes on Goa govt for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's portrait
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled a portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the state secretariat
Panaji (Goa): In Goa a controversy has erupted over the recent unveiling of a portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar in the state secretariat.
Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar on Wednesday said that the Goa government has insulted those leaders who worked hard for development work and helped in making Goa an independent state, by putting up a portrait of Savarkar in the state secretariat.
When asked Kavlekar told ANI here, "Goa government has insulted Goa leaders, who worked hard for development work here and helped in getting Goa full statehood."
While unveiling the portrait, the chief minister said, "We have unveiled his portrait in the State Assembly to ensure that his contribution in the freedom movement reach youngsters."
Recalling Savarkar's role in the independence movement, Sawant said, "People have forgotten the tortures endured by Veer Savarkar during freedom struggle in Andaman prison in 1883."
