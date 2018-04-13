Chandrakant Pandit CC summer coaching camp

The Chandrakant Pandit Cricket Clinic (CPCC) will be organising its 19th summer camp beginning Sunday, April 15 for young budding cricketers in the age group of eight to 18 years



Chandrakant Pandit

The Chandrakant Pandit Cricket Clinic (CPCC) will be organising its 19th summer camp beginning Sunday, April 15 for young budding cricketers in the age group of eight to 18 years.

For admission contact the CPCC office at Hansraj Morarji Public School Ground, near Bhavans College, Andheri (W) between 2pm and 6 pm. For further details call 9833976861 / 9769291294, 9833624909.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates