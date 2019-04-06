Chandrakant Pandit to review options offered by Vidarbha

cricket

Chandrakant Pandit

India's celebrated domestic cricket coach Chandrakant Pandit, who is looking for a break from the high pressure job of coaching, has decided to review options offered to him by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) officials during a lengthy meeting in Nagpur yesterday.

Pandit guided Vidarbha to two Ranji Trophy and Irani Cups in consecutive seasons. He has been widely credited for transforming Vidarbha into a winning unit and a force to reckon within a short span.

However, it is learnt that he is not keen to continue as coach, considering it's a time-consuming and high pressure job. While the former India stumper intends to stay connected with domestic cricket, Pandit is now looking for a job as team mentor or a similar role where his involvement will not be as much as that of a coach.

Recently, a top VCA office-bearer had urgently flown down to Mumbai to persuade Pandit, whose two-year contract ended this season, to stay on as Vidarbha coach for another year.

During yesterday's meeting, Pandit has now been presented with three options by VCA through which he can stay connected with Vidarbha.

Though Pandit did not wish to reveal his options, he said that he will be evaluating them nonetheless. "I am reviewing the options which the VCA has given me. I will take some time to think over them before taking a final decision," Pandit told mid-day.

