Chandrapur, Ballarpur declared as the most beautiful railway stations

Chandrapur and Ballarpur railway stations in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have been selected as the most beautiful stations in the country by the Railway Ministry, state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar today said.



Chandrapur station. Image/YouTube

If you've been looking for some of the most beautiful railway stations in India, the Railway Ministry has come out with a list; and Chandrapur railway station and Ballarpur station have come in first. Both stations will be awarded by the Railway Ministry. Mungantiwar is the guardian minister for the Chandrapur district. "A beautification drive for these two stations was undertaken a year ago. A team of artists from the Nagpur Government Chitrakala Mahavidyalay worked there," he said.

"A picture of a tiger on the stairs of the Ballarpur railway station has become a selfie-point. No passenger leaves without taking a selfie with the tiger," said the minister, adding that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal called him to congratulate over the distinction the two stations have achieved.

