Chandrayaan-2 announces its new launch date

national

The previous launch was aborted due to a technical glitch observed by ISRO at end moment

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Chennai: After a technical glitch at the initial launch date, India's ambitious second mission to the Moon Chandrayaan-2 will now lift off at 2.43 pm on July 22 with scientists resolving the glitch in GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket, space agency ISRO said on Thursday.

Chandrayaan-2, which will be launched on-board Geostationary Launch Vehicle GSLV-Mk-III dubbed 'Baahubali, is ready "to take a billion dreams to the Moon", ISRO said.

In an update on its website, ISRO said that remedial action had been taken based on the findings of a committee formed to analyse the cause of the glitch following which the rocket performance was 'normal'. The launch of Chandrayaan-2will now take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.43 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates