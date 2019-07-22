Chandrayaan-2 takes off: People praise ISRO on Twitter as GSLV rocket launches into space

national

As three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota, people on social media celebrate the proud moment of the nation

A view of the Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Monday/ PTI

India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on Monday with an aim at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole. The three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into the skies at 2.43 p.m and about 16 minutes later released the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit. An earlier launch was called off on July 15 following a technical observed during the propellant filling stage.

It is touted as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by ISRO since its inception. Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft-land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.

People took to Twitter to express their happiness during the proud moment. They even hailed the scientist for their sheer brilliance and extraordinary commitment to achieving this phenomenal success. Here are some of the tweets:

A very hearty congratulation to #ISRO scientiest and engineers for successful launch of #Chandrayaan2theMoon pic.twitter.com/rAXalrYo9Y — PRAKHAR SHUKLA (@prakharshukla28) July 22, 2019

A one more historical day in Indian space technologies pic.twitter.com/Plam4yRxDT — Indra Raj (@IndraRa05300068) July 22, 2019

Congratulations Team #ISRO

You made every mission with such a ease, expertise & success rate that every launch now seems like the Diwali Rocket launch.

Jai Hind.ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/TEflGfmvUu — Nagaraj S Ganekal (@nagarajgs) July 22, 2019

Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!



The launch of #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #ISROMissions ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/Af9QMxD5lA — Bhanubhai Meta (@BhanubhaiMehta) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 is the outcome of the brilliance and extraordinary commitment of our scientists of @ISRO and also the political will. This phenomenal achievement is the pride of our nation. Just couldn't help being there. A great privilege. Congratulations to all of you. -Sg #ISRO pic.twitter.com/4xr91q29BG — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 22, 2019

After 11 years, #ISRO is once again ready to take India on the moon. #GSLVMkIII-M1 will become the first spacecraft to land on the Moon’s South Polar Region.



I congratulate our brilliant scientists & everyone involved in this historic project. All the best @isro#Chandrayaan2 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 22, 2019

Are they any North Indian scientists in #ISRO ?



A friend wants to know — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 22, 2019

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

1981 :: ISRO Scientists Carry India's First Communication APPLE Satellite On Bullock Cart #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/DzdOdzm8EP — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 22, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 Budget- 978 Crore(141 Million $)



Avengers Endgame Budget-2,45(356 Million $)



MCU and Hollywood: pic.twitter.com/UE82X1UT2U — Mitesh Chopra (@MiteshChopra98) July 22, 2019

The 20-hour countdown for the launch started at 6.43 pm Sunday a week after the earlier launch was called off on July 15. Reportedly, a technical snag observed during the propellant filling stage. ISRO scientists rectified the glitch that prompted them to call off the earlier launch.

