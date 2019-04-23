Change makers

things-to-do

A financial literacy platform led by women for women will host its first event on money management tomorrow

Cash Me If You Can is a zine designed by Kritika Trehan for Miss Manage that details the meaning of things you carry in a wallet

When you think of Wall Street, visuals of the 'finance bros' in their crisp button-down shirts and chinos are likely to crop up in your mind faster than say, the Fearless Girl sculpture. The truth of the matter is, women in finance are grossly under-represented. This, and the fact that she herself was keen to know more about the subject, inspired Natasha Kewalramani, 30, to launch Miss Manage (MM) last October — a financial literacy platform that is all about "Girls helping girls get smart about money".

"I was clueless about finance. And I also got thinking about why it is always the men in my life that I have to go to for answers. It is both embarrassing and disempowering," she says. While Kewalramani also runs a news organisation, this online platform was born out of a hackathon. "Our organisation is run entirely by women. We wanted to create a non-intimidating and safe space for conversations about money matters," she adds. Now, setting out to build an offline community, the company will organise their first event called Effortless Investing at a co-working space tomorrow.

The agenda includes a 20-minute run-through of the basics followed by a discussion on practical information and a QnA with the speakers. Finance experts including Nisreen Mamaji, Gitanjali Mayani, Manisha Pandita, Shipra Baranwal, and author Aparna Jain will be present. "They all come from diverse fields. And the speakers were instantly onboard with the idea because it's a cause that everyone identifies with. It's not going to be like one of those boring 101's on investing. We'll be looking at topics like when to use a credit or debit card or what does one do with their Jet miles now," Kewalramani says.

The event is specially targeted at working women — salaried employees or those who run businesses. "It will appeal to women in their mid-20s to late 30s. It's when we're navigating through negotiating our salaries or promotion. We'll also be discussing salary slips and where one can invest money in order to save tax," she explains, adding that the approach isn't entirely dumbed-down either. "Most of us don't read the fine print and then run into problems. So, Pandita, for instance, who helms the FinTech app EasyPlan, will shed light on budgeting effectively while Baranwal is an expert on reward points," she adds.



Natasha Kewalramani

Since it often become difficult for participants to retain information after events such as these, MM will also be handing out goodie bags that will include a 20-page magazine with information such as money apps people should download, a zine called Cash Me If You Can created by Calcutta-based designer Kritika Trehan, as well as gift vouchers from the partners. As Kewalramani says, "In the end, it doesn't matter what your background is, but what matters is how you use the

information you have."

On April 24, 5 pm onwards

At Rise Mumbai, Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates