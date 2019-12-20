Change you can sea

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Mithi River doesn't have it easy. It originates peacefully from the Powai and Vihar lakes. But then before it flows into the Arabian Sea at Mahim Creek, it crosses through the industrial areas of Kalina and Kurla, where industrial waste is spewed into the water body, clogging it up like the arteries of a chain smoker.

This waste is detrimental not only to the river itself, but also spills out onto the Dharavi and Mahim beaches. That's why a youth community called Beach Please is trying to get to the root of the problem, and is organising a clean-up drive on Mithi River this Sunday as part of a sustained process.

Malhar Kalambe, who formed the community, tells us, "We have tied up with schools and different corporate organisations who send us volunteers on a

regular basis."

But he adds that extra hands are always welcome since it's essential to carry out the clean-up drive throughout the year, especially to keep the monsoon floods at bay since that's another problem that comes with the burden that the Mithi River has to bear.

On December 21, 3 pm

Meeting point Mahim Causeway Slope, Mahim.

Call 9167660403

Log on to Beach Please on Facebook

Free

