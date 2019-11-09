Changing face of fashion

As he got on stage last week, the hoots for rapper Prabh Deep doubled since he'd struck a chord with the audience for his outrageous sense of style. The Delhi musician was wearing an overlarge white shirt and shorts filled with pictures of Narendra Modi with his hand raised and palm facing outwards — something that Prabh Deep found ironic and funny enough to sport for a performance. It was happenstance that his designer and stylist, who, while shopping for material for the rapper's collection called King, spotted this two-piece in Gujarat. "He called me and asked if I would wear it. I wasn't sure, but I found it funny since he's mirroring the Congress hand symbol while waving," he tells us.

He also loved the colour combination — orange and white in a checkered pattern with the images on it. "It was like eye-candy. The quality of the cloth also made a difference. It had a velveteen finish," says the rapper, who later got messages from stylists from all over the world asking him about the outfit.

Message, please

Miley Cyrus in a tee with her face on it

And while some stand-up comedians will applaud (read: Kunal Kamra), certain designers feel that it's important not to lose focus of the most crucial thing when your outfit sports a person's face — don't do it just because it's a trend. "Wear it only if you're making a point with your design. That's when this will make sense. It works if the faces are of music legends if they are your role model or you consume their works. But if you do it just for publicity, then it's not fashion," reasons designer Samant Chauhan, as he points out the importance of personalising one's sense of style. Faces as patterns actually work well. "It's cool if you're sporting someone else's face on your clothes But don't do it with a regular photograph. It should be something funny," says Chauhan.

Tradition with a twist



Naomi Campbell flaunts a hoodie with a message about herself

This originated when designers like John Galliano started self-portraits on clothes, Chauhan shares, adding, "The story behind the concept is justified as it's inspired by the designer's life. Customisation has always be­en around. People tattoo their spouse's names, or the bride's mehendi has the husband's name."

And while it makes sense for a stage show, the face-personalisation trend might not go a long way unless it's a caricature, anywhere above the waist or as a medium-sized detailing or even just text, concludes designer Rohit Kamra.

